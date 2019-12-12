New weapons for police to keep Balochistan streets safer

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has said the provincial government is taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the province, adding that police and Levies force are being equipped with modern weapons, communications system and latest technology to meet challenges in emergency situations.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order in Kalat the other day, Langove said with the joint efforts of police, Levies and federal force, peace was restored in the province and efforts were underway to improve the situation further.

Kalat Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, deputy commissioners of Kalat and Khuzdar, DIG Khuzdar region and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Source: Express Tribune