Sumera Mehboob-Meet the superwoman of Khuzdar, Balochistan, Known as one of the leading figure of educational development sector. She holds a Master’s degree from University of Balochistan. In 2003, she joined IDSP for only one year understanding development concepts and brilliantly worked 10 Years in many educational institutions of the province just to know the Educational Strategies and work dy namics of the field.

In 2013 the World Learning Washington DC introduced Legislative Fellowship program in which the opinion of her school system had been qualified and then in 2014 she established her own School named The School of Scholars in Khuzdar, Balochistan for promoting girl’s education.

She has also been awarded with Women Empowerment Award, Youth Development award and Reason to be smiled. The iron lady has served in notable designations included Managing Director at the Mechanism for Rational Change (MERC), Pak US Alumni, Acumen fellow 2018 and CC Member of the Education Network. Throughout her life she has served numerous roles to promote education in the province. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours!