Social Activist Zargul Zubair from Trubat

ZarGul Zubair from #Turbat, #Balochistan is noted for her social activism and held in high esteem for her vociferous defence of human rights and cultural values.
She has been putting her time and effort into uplifting the educational standards of her community through youth mobilization programs and coordinated initiatives aimed at highlighting different causes.
Ms. ZarGul is the chairperson of Rising Youth of Balochistan, a community organisation that seeks to identify issues in health and education sectors and works towards lasting solutions.

