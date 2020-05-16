Shehnaz Bibi- Hazara girl doing Master in Computer Science (MCS) at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta started her journey by making a website (NAZ SHOPS) as a task.Though she didn’t know she will be rewarded by making of an online video game by the #CM of Balochistan Mr. Jam Kamal khan at Invention to Innovation program.The website is made through HTML and CSS. Her second project about which she was much excited to be the best is ‘THE BATTLE FIELD 3D SHOOTING’.She always focused on the bigger picture and her main goal.We wish her all the best in her future endeavours!

Sher-e-Balochistan