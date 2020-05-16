Shazia Batool – A talented Artist who loses her legs in polio at the age of 3, but she didn’t let her disability demotivate her. She started painting with an invincible passion & made incredible pieces. She continued the pursuit of education and graduated as a passionate master’s degree holder particularly in Arts. She intends to use her talent for art to fight polio. Her passion for art, creative skills, and struggle

against polio has given her a number of recognizable awards and she has participated in many national & local art exhibitions across Pakistan. Currently, she is the CEO of Breaking Barriers Women (NGO of a person with disabilities)& an active member of the National Youth Council.

