Pushkan based Shabir Shakir is a newspaper seller,writer & social activist whose efforts have resulted in 70 home-based libraries in Pushkan (45 km south to Gwadar)today.He has been struggling for 11 years to promote education & reading culture in his small town.He travels daily in the morning and evening with books on his shoulder and goes to the streets to deliver books. His efforts have introduced many books to new coming readers that could make differences.we wish him all the success.

