Sana Ullah Baloch is a member of Balochistan Assembly from Kharan. He has served stints as a senator and member national assembly of Pakistan as well.

Sana Ullah Baloch is able to combine his native analytical skills with captivating wits and forceful delivery. He is held in high regard for hard hitting but thouroughly fact checked statistical studies on a wide spectrum of socioeconomic, cultural and political issues of Balochistan.

Sher-e-Balochistan