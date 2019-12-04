Muhammad Waseem Pakistan’s professional boxing star from Quetta, Balochistan

Pakistan’s professional boxing star from Quetta, Balochistan, Muhammad Waseem won the tenth professional bout of his career, defeating Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez in an epic showdown after eight rounds at Ceasars Palace in #Dubai. The fight was held two weeks ago.

Waseem was given a hero’s welcome at Islamabad International Airport.

Known as ‘falcon’ ecstatic Waseem reaffirmed his resolve for greater glory and thanked fans for their support.