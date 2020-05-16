Muhammad Din Baloch Young film maker from Mastung

Muhammad Din Baloch who belongs from Mastung, Balochistan is a young film maker and has a keen interest in filmmaking. Firstly, he made some films through mobile phone by self-service. Then he with his team started making documental films.

Muhammad Din Baloch is student of FSc relates from a poor family. In 2011 he completed film making course and worked with “Pawal Films”. He got an idea to highlight the issues of labor in Balochistan through his film.

He believes Balochistan has many talents and if film makers work hard it will be proved beneficial for our province. And we can succeed.

Sher-e-Balochistan