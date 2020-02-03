Ms Saira Atta first women secretary of the province

When it comes to female trailblazers in Balochistan, Ms. Saira Atta is second to none. Born in Awaran, Balochistan.

Ms. Atta flaunts unmatched credentials with an LLM degree from the UK. She joined Balochistan bureaucracy in 1998 and has since risen through ranks to be the first woman secretary of the province. She is a true inspiration for the young women of our province aspiring to break the mold in their respective fields of interest.

Sher-e-Balochistan