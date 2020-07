Mohsin Changazi is a Pakistani Urdu poet belongs to the Hazara community. His vociferous ideas & brilliant classical Nzam style soon became popular. He emerged as a popular poet of Urdu literature after Ata Shad, who was an eminent contributor to #Balochistan’s literature.He has participated in several poetry gatherings in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. He has also received awards including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2010, Nashan-i-ghazal Award, Star of the Night and Gold Medal, and Shield.

Sher-e-Balochistan