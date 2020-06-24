Turbat born Mir Imran Gickhi is a PCS officer. He is the current Secretary Youth and Sports Affairs and has been working tirelessly to serve the province.

Notable projects in the province such as the Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt & Sports Complex are commendable initiatives to improve the sports sector & provide new opportunities to the youth. We wish him & his team all the best for the future endeavors.

Sher-e-Balochistan