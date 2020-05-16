Malika A Teenage Boxer

Malika – Teenage Boxer

15 years old Malika is a Quetta based Social activist and Boxer at this tender age. She has joined boy’s boxing club to start her journey as a professional boxer.Interestingly now she is one of the topnotch competitor of the boxing club, to give back her society,Malika train other girls with her experience.Her efforts to support female players of the city is indeed striking. The teen boxer has represented Pakistan in Mini Olympic and 10 other different national and international platforms.

Sher-e-Balochistan