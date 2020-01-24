Liaquat Shahwani is a politician, TV analyst and the current spokesperson of government of Balochistan. He has masters degrees in political science and philosophy.

Liaquat Shawani is vocal champion of human rights and has a special spot in his heart for the youth of the country and has been closely affiliated with programs aimed at the socioeconomic uplift of the youth of Balochistan province. He is proficient in six languages i.e. #English, Balochi, Brahvi, Urdu, Pashto and Persian.

Sher-e-Balochistan