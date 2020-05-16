Jahanara Tabassum Poet, writter 7 Deputy Director Regional Office Quetta Ministry of Human Rights

Jahanara Tabassum Poet, Writer & Deputy Director Regional office Quetta Ministry of human Rights Govt of Pakistan and inspiration for all. She was honored with various shields & awards from the government of Pakistan & different NGOs.The government of Balochistan has provided her with the Ameer Mohammed excellence award. She has been serving Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television in the regional languages of Balochistan. She is the first columnist of Balochistan and has worked on violence against women. she is contributing to mitigate the suffering of humankind.

Sher-e-Balochistan