Farzana–Polio affected Social activist ,motivational speaker & polio worker. To survive in her own way the iron lady build herself as a social change agent,when she decided to serve her society she chose to work as a polio worker.In the very early days of Farzana’s hard work when she didn’t started the job, she had a vision to banish every Polio person and to complete her dream of polio free world.She worked day and night on polio and started her job with presenting herself in front of society to convince & aware the people and travelled district by district, door to door & many people have changed their decision and get united against the polio.

Sher-e-Balochistan