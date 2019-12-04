Chirag Baloch was born in 1990 in Pasni, Balochistan. Chiragh Baloch did his Masters in Information Technology in #Moscow, #Russia after which he moved to the United States. Back In 2014, Chiragh Baloch, who usually entertain audiences, became known for his online Vine videos on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Chiragh Baloch is an Artist, Vine Actor, YouTuber, Musician and Web Developer.

We wish him best of luck for his future.