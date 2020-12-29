Role of Media and Politics in Developing Youth Capacity

Voice of Balochistan conducted a seminar on the “Role of Media & Politics in Developing Youth Capacity”, where Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Baber Musakhail graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
The speakers included: Senator & Patron-In-Chief VOB Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Journalists Dr Sajjad Bukhari, Hassan Khan & Shakeel Qarrar, Minister Youth Affairs Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Media Coordinator of CM Balochistan Bilal Khan Kakar and CEO BRSP Nadir Gul Barech.
The dignitaries present in the seminar had an interactive session with the participants, educating them about various aspects of capacity building.
Addresses were followed by a Question/Answer session where the youth participated enthusiastically. Towards the end, shields were also distributed amongst the distinguished guests.