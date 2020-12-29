Role of Media and Politics in Developing Youth Capacity

Voice of Balochistan conducted a seminar on the “Role of Media & Politics in Developing Youth Capacity”, where Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Baber Musakhail graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The speakers included: Senator & Patron-In-Chief VOB Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Journalists Dr Sajjad Bukhari, Hassan Khan & Shakeel Qarrar, Minister Youth Affairs Khaliq Hazara, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Media Coordinator of CM Balochistan Bilal Khan Kakar and CEO BRSP Nadir Gul Barech.