Kartarpur Corridor – A Secular Win for Pakistan

On November 9, 2019 on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (the founder of Sikhism),

after a long diplomatic struggle, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor

at a ceremony held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex. The ceremony was attended by over

150 members of the Indian parliament as well and members of Pakistani government. It came

as an unlikely event of peace between the two countries that have been at odds with each other

for decades, especially over the last year.

The corridor is a 4.9 km fenced path that begins at the India-Pakistan border and leads right to

the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex. It allows Sikh pilgrims from India to travel for pilgrimages

without a visa. The opening ceremony was attended by around 12,000 members of the Sikh

community.

The significance of this corridor is multifold. Religiously and spiritually, it is the second most

important site for Sikhs all over the world as this is where Guru Nanak spent his last 18 years.

Kartarpur was founded by Guru Nanak and the word “Kartarpur” means “place of God”.

Kartarpur was a place where people of all faiths lived in complete harmony, which is said to

represent the first “Sikh commune”. The site where Guru Nanak is believed to have passed

away is where the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was built.

The corridor was first proposed by Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Atal

Bihari Vajpayee respectively in 1999 but has taken decades to become a reality due to the

constantly fluctuating relationship between the two countries. It was announced last year that

the corridor would now be built to completion. However, tensions between the two countries

created various obstacles along the way. The heightened situation in Kashmir over the last year,

in addition to issues at the Line Of Control created major obstacles in the completion of the

Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor, despite being a joint venture, proved to be a diplomatic win for Pakistan with

praise coming in from the international community. This is because while the Pakistani

government and diplomacy were working hard towards ensuring that this idea come to fruition,

the Indian government left no opportunity to belittle us and portray Pakistan as an extremist

state.