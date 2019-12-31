Editor’s Note: Welcoming New Year

Dear Readers,

The New Year comes with resolutions to keep and here is ours: The editorial team of Voice of Balochistan (VOB) promises to continue to publish our one of a kind newsletter, engaging articles, blogs, posters and infographics related to Balochistan and to keep you informed about the province as an integral part of Pakistan.

Thanks to you, VOB is one of the most sought after platforms dealing with matters related to Balochistan. This year, with your help, we surpassed 180,557 likes on Facebook, gained over 7127 followers on Instagram and 24.1K followers on Twitter, with a growing editorial team and publication of twice as many articles as last year. We plan to make 2020 even better! Your feedback, constructive criticism, and, above all, your readership, have proven invaluable in our mission to produce the best content possible.

We hope you like the updated look of our website as Team VOB and our band of freelancers have worked hard to keep you on top of all of the happenings around Balochistan, and we’re looking forward to delivering even more comprehensive coverage of content next year.

The whole team of VOB wishes you a very Happy New Year, and we welcome submissions of excellent articles in 2020.

Hamna Malik

Editorial Department Lead