What does PDM Rally in Quetta has in Store?

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of almost all major opposition political parties. It has been formed recently with the common goal of ousting the current government. Historically, this tactic of multiple political parties uniting to overthrow a current government was last adopted to oust Former President Pervaiz Musharraf’s government during the 2008 elections. It was successful to the extent that President Musharraf was unable to get re-elected and the Pakistan Peoples Party won the majority.

This time around, the parties have come together to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ironically, the APDM in 2008 also betrayed Imran Khan by convincing him to boycott the election, but then leaders from Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted their own papers.

The PDM, in an effort to count Balochistan a pivot political corner, is calling a mass gathering for the fall-down of PM Imran Khan’s reign in Quetta.

Ex-premier Pakistan, central member PML-N Khakan Abbasi announced the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s first combined political gear-up against the Government from the least populated province, Balochistan, while addressing media on this Tuesday in the capital city, Islamabad. He added, ” Pakistan Democratic Movement is the nexus of all opposition parties, which would be stepping in grounds with its first rally on October 11, in Quetta.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman‘s Million March had reached the capital with all its strength asking for the resignation from Premier Imran Khan but did not gain other opposition parties’ support except Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PK-MAP) when they entered Islamabad.

Would PML-N and PPP repeat their past behaviour with Maulana leaving him to face the fire alone against the PTI and state establishment? The alleged arrest of Mian Nawaz Shareef’s younger brother Shahbaz Shareef by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) leads to the belief that the PDM may burst into a multitude of pieces during its first mass gathering in Quetta.

PK-MAP has submitted a request of seeking NOC from the district administration to host the PDM’s first gathering on 11th October at Ayub National Stadium in Quetta. Expectations are that the NAB may make an appearance and attempt to make more arrests of PDM members to break down the movement. They may also attempt to stop Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz from attending the rally.

At all this moment, Awami National Party (ANP) seems to be playing shy politics in the province. Where on one hand, ANP is enjoying treasury benches in the government with the newly born Balochistan Awami Party, on another, they join APC in the Center. Asghar Khan Achakzai, President of ANP Balochistan chapter, held a press conference this Monday to announce his party’s subsequent intentions of joining the opposition with PDM and to join their Jalsa-E-Aam on 11th October. He said while addressing the media at Quetta Press Club, “Provinces will continue to stay obedient to the central policy of Awami National Party. As for the decision taken to go with APC’s movement against the government, ANP Balochistan will also join PDM”.

Awami National Party will not ignore the option of leaving the government and will step-down from treasury benches if it felt necessary by party decision. He said at the conference.

Pakistan Democratic Movement comes up with high aggression and strength as JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman commences direct talks with the State and Establishment from his Jalsa stage to blame the establishment for political engineering and rigging of polls back in the July 2018 elections. Maulana counts PM Imran Khan for no authority in the state to serve NRO to the opposition leaders.

Last week, it also came to light via the DG ISPR that Major General Babar Iftikhar, that PML-N leadership has been requesting and conducting meetings with the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. So, it remains to be seen where the PML-N and other parties’ loyalties truly lie.