Women’s day events held despite threats

Activists of rights organisations, political and religious parties and other civil society organisations on Sunday arranged parallel events in different cities to mark International Women’s Day in an unprecedented show of strength though also exposing the prevailing divergence of views in society on women’s rights issues.

The major events, including rallies and marches, were held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sukkur amid tight security in the wake of threats by some religious groups to prevent the Aurat Azadi marches terming them “vulgar and against the religion”.

Source: Dawn