Women activists hold rally against violence, harassment in Quetta

Women activists staged a rally here on Sunday, 8th Dec to raise voice against violence and harassment being faced by women, particularly in Balochistan.

A large number of women activists belonging to a rights organisation namely Shirkat Gah marched on main roads of the city while carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-violence and harassment slogans.

The march culminated in a demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club where the participants chanted slogans against the elements involved in violence and harassment against women.

Source: Dawn