Snow-affected highways in Balochistan cleared: NHA

Amid harsh cold weather and heavy snowfall in many parts of the country, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has cleared snow-affected network of highways in Balochistan.

A spokesman for the NHA on Wednesday 22 January, 2020 said that after the recent severe snowfall in Balochistan, the authority took steps to ensure immediate removal of snow from the affected sections of national highways in the province.

Consequent upon the weather alert issued by the Pakistan Metrological Department regarding heavy snowfall in Balochistan, the NHA Quetta prepared a plan to ensure execution of the critical snow removal operation for the safety of commuters.

Source: Dawn