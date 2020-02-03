Safe city project to start work in June: IGP

Balochistan’s top cop has said the command and control system of the Quetta Safe City Project will be made operational by June this year – a project that will significantly improve security situation of the provincial capital.

“Cost of the command and control system is Rs150 million that will fulfill requirements of the Safe City Project. Through this system, sensitive locations in Quetta will be monitored by 400 latest cameras,” Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Moshin Hasan Butt said on Friday.

He was briefing journalists at the IGP Office in Quetta. The IGP said Pakistan’s first and largest video-wall is going to be installed at the command and control room.

Source: Express Tribune