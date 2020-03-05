Quetta to be turned into safe, smart city: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on 3rd, March said his government has started development projects worth Rs20 billion in the provincial capital in order to turn Quetta into a safe and smart city.

“A cable is being laid for installation of CCTV cameras in Quetta. The current government has vowed to turn Quetta into a safe city in the first phase and a smart city in the 2nd phase,” the CM said on Tuesday, while talking to journalists.

The CM was visiting Sabzal road in order to review the ongoing road expansion project. He also reviewed progress on Spini-Samungli link road. Minister for Communication and Works Arif Jan Hassani and Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar accompanied the CM.

Source: Express Tribune