PR, NLC to be used for food supply: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has laid emphasis on employing the services of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and the Pakistan Railways to ensure supply of foodstuff and other essentials in the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“It is essential to use services of the Pakistan Railways and the NLC for smooth supply of food items in the country. A mechanism of transportation must be devised,” Kamal said on Friday while addressing a food security meeting via video link. Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing the moot.

The CM also called for granting relaxation to industrial units on payments of electricity bills, the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) payments and other taxes.

He said testing kits for COVID-19 must be imported from abroad and it is essential to arrange a mechanism to support daily wagers.“For smooth supply of ration to the needy and the poor, it is crucial to chalk out a mechanism in consultation with welfare organizations. The data of polio campaigns can be utilized for special supply of allowances to the poor.”

He said despite lack of resources, Balochistan government is the first to respond to COVID-19 at Taftan border. “The rest of the provinces were in panic when the virus surfaced in Iran but Balochistan provided facilities to nearly 5,000 people including (Iran-returned) pilgrims at Taftan,” he said.

Source: Express Tribune