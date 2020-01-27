Portfolios allotted to new ministers

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who was inducted into the Balochistan cabinet on , has been allotted the portfolio of secondary education and colleges, technical and higher education.

Earlier, the portfolio of secondary education was being looked after by Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri, who is working as adviser to the chief minister. Last week, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani withdrew the portfolio from Mr Lehri, who has now been given charge of labour and manpower department.

Metha Khan Kakar, who also took the oath as minister with Mr Rind, has been given the portfolio of environment as well as livestock and dairy department (L&DD). Previously, as adviser to the chief minister, he was looking after the L&DD.

With the new inductions, the strength of the cabinet reached 14. Four advisers to the CM are also working in the province.

