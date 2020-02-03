Pittsburgh Open to welcome some of world’s top squash players including Abdul Malik

Pittsburgh Open to welcome some of world’s top squash players this week.

Abdul Malik Khan one of the youngest Squash player from Balochistan will going to play “Pittsburgh Open” this week at Rivers Club in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Currently he is studying at Chatham University and is one of the Chatham’s top player who was awarded a wild card to the Professional Squash Association World Tour Bronze-tier tournament.

He was no 1 in US universities standing from october to January 15th.

We wish @AMIK_3318 all the best of luck for this tournament.