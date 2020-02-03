Movement of Chinese working at Saindak project restricted

A Chinese company working at Saindak Copper-cum-Gold Project restricted the movement of Chinese employees to the project site after the outbreak of coronavirus in their home country.

A senior official of the MRDL posted at Saindak confirmed the decision and said that Chinese employees, including engineers, technicians, workers and other staff had been asked not to leave for Beijing at least for two weeks.

At present 280 Chinese are working in Saindak. “Chinese employees cannot go out of the Saindak project site till further orders,” said Mr Wang, Assistant Vice President of MRDL.

Mr Wang, who is working as director administration at the Saindak project, said the same restriction had been imposed on the company’s employees who were in Beijing. “Chinese employees are also not allowed to come to Pakistan for the next two weeks,” he told Dawn.

Source: Dawn