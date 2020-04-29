Minister warns of stricter lockdown in Balochistan

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove has warned that if people do not adopt safety precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government will have to tighten lockdown across the province.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he said the government would use other means to keep the people indoors as they were not restricting their movement during the lockdown.1

The minister said that despite repeated appeals and warnings the people were not cooperating with the government and violating the lockdown, resulting in a swift increase in cases of coronavirus over the past one week.

Source: Dawn