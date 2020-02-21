Meeting reviews energy sector issues

Adviser to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that proposals will be formulated in conjunction with Balochistan government and concerned officials of federal law division.

The proposals will allow the federal government and the province to benefit equally without impacting the spirit of the 18th amendment and interests of private parties.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants of a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Finance to review the pending issues of energy sector between the federal government and Balochistan.

Source: Express Tribune