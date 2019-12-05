Kamal promises facilities for differently-abled

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Tuesday 3rd Dec, 2019 said people with disability are an integral part of society and their abilities can be utilized for the overall progress by providing them facilities and securing their rights.

He shared these views while addressing a ceremony held at Balochistan Boy Scout Association, Quetta on International Day for People with Disabilities, pledging to implement job quotas and other facilities for differently-abled persons in the province.

“I believe that when Allah Almighty gives any physical disability or weakness to someone, He blesses them with another special ability or sense,” Kamal said as he stressed upon giving support and encouragement to people with disability.

Source: Express Tribune