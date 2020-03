Jalila Haider, a human rights activist from Balochistan, will receive the Inter­national Women of Courage award from US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday, said an official announcement.

The US State Depart­ment’s spokesperson’s office identified Ms Haider as “the Iron Lady of Balochistan,” who founded “We the Humans – Pakistan”, a non-profit organisation to lift local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children.

Source: Dawn