Illegal housing schemes in Quetta ‘a major challenge’ (Balochistan)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) provincial chief has described mushrooming of illegal housing societies in Quetta as a major challenge for the city, while calling graft the main cause of Balochistan’s backwardness.

“Establishment of hundreds of illegal housing societies in Quetta without following rules and regulations is a challenge for the city,” NAB Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan said while addressing a ceremony at the Governor’s House on the occasion of the World Anti-Corruption Day.

Source:Express Tribune