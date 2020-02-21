Gwadar billed as the Singapore of Pakistan

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Director General (DG) Shahzaib Khan Kakar has said that the port city would be transformed into a smart city as it was the ‘future Singapore’ of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting at the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), Kakar noted that with an organisation of talented builders there was no reason that the port city would not develop.

“All the facilities will be provided to the investors here. The master plan for Gwadar has been prepared. It is the safest city in the country,” he said.

“Gwadar should have been developed like Singapore 10 years ago. The biggest problem of the port city was the [availability of]water which has now been resolved as supply lines from dams to the city are being laid,” he added.

“At present, the dams have accumulated water for up to 5 years while desalinization plants are also being installed.”

Kakar observed that other obstacles faced by the port city were the power outage and law and order situation.

