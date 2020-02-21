Voice of Balochistan
Governor vows to address BUMHS woes

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has promised to address the problems faced by the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS).
Speaking to a delegation of doctors led by Dr Zahir Khan at the Governor’s House in Quetta, Yasinzai, the chancellor of public universities in the province, said like every newly established university, the BUMHS was also using all its available resources to overcome several problems.
“We are aware of the problems faced by the university’s faculty, young doctors and students and trying to address them,” he added.
The governor said he appreciated the recommendations and suggestions of the delegation and also its efforts to highlight the legitimate demands and problems of faculty and students.

Source: Express Tribune

