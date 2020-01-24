Deprivation of 72 years in Balochistan cannot be removed in 15 months: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that deprivation of 72 years among the people of Balochistan cannot be removed in 15 months.

Ms Awan visited Quetta to announce a relief package for the snowfall-hit people of Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was doing its best to remove deprivation among the people of Balochistan. Things were moving in the right direction as the PTI government was trying to resolve issues of the province.

