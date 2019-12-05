Voice of Balochistan
You are at:»»DEOs asked to take action against ghost teachers
News

DEOs asked to take action against ghost teachers

By on 0 Comments

 Secretary Secondary Education Tayyab Lehri has said the district education officers (DEOs) should play their role in the promotion of education in the area of their jurisdiction and take action against ghost teachers.
“It is worrying that some officers are reportedly not showing up. Action will be taken against such ghost officers. Submit a report after taking over charge and ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes in educational institutions,” the secretary said while addressing a DEOs conference.

Source: Express Tribune

Share.

About Author

Avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply