DEOs asked to take action against ghost teachers

Secretary Secondary Education Tayyab Lehri has said the district education officers (DEOs) should play their role in the promotion of education in the area of their jurisdiction and take action against ghost teachers.

“It is worrying that some officers are reportedly not showing up. Action will be taken against such ghost officers. Submit a report after taking over charge and ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes in educational institutions,” the secretary said while addressing a DEOs conference.

Source: Express Tribune