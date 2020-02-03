Coronavirus awareness drive launched in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said the provincial government has launched an awareness campaign with the assistance of the media about the precautionary measures that could be taken against China’s fast-spreading coronavirus.

He was speaking with WHO country head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala in Quetta.

The WHO has declared a global emergency after the virus spread to two dozen nations and killed 259 people in China where it originated in the city of Wuhan.

The global body has praised China’s response but said it was concerned about the virus spreading to countries that did not have the resources to deal with it.

So far, there has been no confirmed case of the virus in Pakistan, though media reports claim that some suspected cases have been reported at hospitals in Multan and Lahore.

Source: Express Tribune