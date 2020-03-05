Construction of new runway at Quetta airport begins

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of a new runway at Quetta International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the aviation minister said the federal government believed in equal rights of all federating units and a new runway and an international lounge at Quetta airport would ensure quality facilities for passengers.

He said the Quetta airport handled half a million passengers annually with 38 flights every week, so the new runway would enhance flight operations and the airport would now be able to handle 1.6m passengers annually.

Source: Dawn