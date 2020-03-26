Balochistan top body reviews post-lockdown situation

The provincial apex committee, at a meeting on Wednesday 25th March, reviewed preventive measures taken by the Balochistan government to contain coronavirus outbreak and decided to intensify efforts to strictly enforce lockdown.

The apex committee decided to strictly restrict movement of the residents of Hazara Town and Marriabad areas and conduct test for the virus on a massive level in the area as a large number of the area people have recently returned from Iran. They have been allowed to go home after remaining in quarantine for 14 days and testing negative for the virus.

The meeting discussed a long-term strategy to deal with the situation arising out of lockdown.

Source: Dawn