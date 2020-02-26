Balochistan to buy one million wheat bags

The Balochis­tan cabinet on 25, Feb approved the wheat procurement policy for this year and decided to purchase one million wheat bags from the provincial food department.

The provincial finance department will provide interest-free loan to the food department for the purchase of wheat and it would return the loan amount to the finance department after the selling of wheat.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also directed the food department to establish wheat procurement centres in the wheat-growing areas during the first week of April which he said will just be in time for the purchasing of required wheat from Nasirabad division.

The food department was further directed to prepare a comprehensive mechanism for wheat procurement, its storage and sale to the flour mills within the next 10 days.

Source: Dawn