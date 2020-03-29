Balochistan govt to set up container hospitals in province

Following the directives of the chief minister, Balochistan government has decided to establish container hospitals and relief and emergency centres in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, the container hospitals would be equipped with modern health facilities – including isolation ward and operation theatres – while separate residence facilities would also be set up for doctors and paramedics staff.

The development came in the wake of rising infected cases in the province that jump to 138, with five new cases being reported on Saturday. With such facilities, the provincial government is planning to stem further spread of the virus and ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities for patients.

Jam Kamal said special medical measures are needed in view of the outbreak of malaria and other diseases due to the arrival of summer. “We also need to end load shedding during the lockdown and during the month of Ramazan,” he said.

The prime minister agreed with the chief minister’s proposal and assured him that the federal government would cooperate in this regard.

Source: Express Tribune