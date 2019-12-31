Balochistan govt conducting own accountability, says Alyani

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that for improving his government’s performance and resolving problems the process of reshuffling the cabinet will continue.

Talking to newsmen after visiting the ailing Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo at the Civil Hospital on Sunday, he said: “As long as I am chief minister, I will continue to pay full attention to my work.”

Mr Alyani said his government was making efforts to come up to expectations of the people who had given mandate to it.

Source: Dawn