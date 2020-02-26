Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution on coronavirus

The Balochistan Assembly has expressed deep sorrow with China and Iran following mortalities caused by the novel coronavirus, approving a resolution for technical, financial and other assistance to the neighbouring countries to deal with the epidemic.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind tabled the resolution during the proceedings of the session which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail.

“This house assured the Chinese and Iranian governments full assistance and support following the coronavirus outbreak,” said Rind, adding that the provincial assembly stands in complete solidarity with both the nations during the difficult times. The political parties unanimously adopted the resolution.

Source: Express Tribune