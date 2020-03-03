Baloch culture day celebrated across Balochistan

The Baloch Culture Day was celebrated across Balochistan on Monday with zeal and fervour and different shows and functions were organised by several organisations and political parties to mark the occasion.

Baloch people, especially the youth and women, participated in large numbers in these programmes to show their love and affection for their culture and traditions.

People wearing traditio­nal Balochi dresses and turbans paraded through roads of the provincial capital. They performed folk dances and sang Balochi songs.

A big event to mark the Baloch Culture Day was held at the Unive­rsity of Balochistan’s Expo Centre where a large number of people.

