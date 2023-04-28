Saindak Sneak Peek | Chagai | Balochistan



The Saindak Project has contributed a total of Rs13.1bn in royalty and Rs1.6bn in CSR to the Balochistan government, while 1,800 locals from across the province have been employed. It provides safe and sanitary water for about 3,000 villagers. The Saindak School has been upgraded to the first local high school of the area, while MRDL Hospital in Saindak has 40 beds with free X-ray, CT Scan & Laboratory facilities where 4 Chinese doctors (3 males, 1 female) & 6 Pakistanis (2 doctors, 1 dispenser, 1 PCR staff & 2 helpers) are serving workers & locals. #Balochistan #Pakistan