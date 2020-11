Regional Youth Conference for Peace Building & Social Cohesion was held at the University of Turbat which discussed ways to promote peace & harmony in the society & the vital role the educated youth can play in bringing all socio-economic segments of society closer.

The event was organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan. Federal Minister, Zobaida Jalal graced the occasion as Chief Guest & announced continuation of 50 scholarships & internships as per the academic requirements.