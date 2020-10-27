VOB WEB TV

Orientation of Members of Balochistan Assembly on CVE and Peace Building by Paigham e Pakistan

On 14-Oct-2020 an Orientation of Members of Balochistan Assembly on CVE and Peace Building by Paigham e Pakistan was organized at Serena Hotel, Quetta. The chief guest of the orientation was Shehryar Khan Afridi, MPA and Chairman Kashmir Committee and the themes and speakers of this event were:
•Presentation on Balochistan CVE Laws, Issues, Challenges& Way Forward
by Mohsin Abbas Syed
Senior Legal Consultant & Parliamentary Systems Expert
•Introduction of Paigham e Pakistan
by Dr Masoom Yasinzai
Rector Islamic International University
•Open discussion
Moderated by Syed Kausar Abbas
Executive Director SSDO

 

