On 14-Oct-2020 an Orientation of Members of Balochistan Assembly on CVE and Peace Building by Paigham e Pakistan was organized at Serena Hotel, Quetta. The chief guest of the orientation was Shehryar Khan Afridi, MPA and Chairman Kashmir Committee and the themes and speakers of this event were:

•Presentation on Balochistan CVE Laws, Issues, Challenges& Way Forward

by Mohsin Abbas Syed

Senior Legal Consultant & Parliamentary Systems Expert

•Introduction of Paigham e Pakistan

by Dr Masoom Yasinzai

Rector Islamic International University

•Open discussion

Moderated by Syed Kausar Abbas

Executive Director SSDO